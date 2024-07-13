With kitten season now in full swing across the UK, I would like to say a huge thank you to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for helping us look after kittens and cats in need.

Last year we saw a 14 per cent increase in unwanted litters coming into our care. This summer and beyond, we anticipate hundreds of kittens needing to be looked after by our expert teams.

We work hard to be there for every cat that needs us. For mother cats and kittens, this includes extra food to keep cats’ energy levels high after giving birth as well as regular veterinary check-ups for mum and her litter. Our teams also hand-feed newborn kittens if the mother isn’t producing enough milk.

This is why we are so grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for raising more than £9.9 million to support the work of Cats Protection since 2018. Together we are making a better life for cats, because life is better with cats.

Anyone wishing to adopt a cat or support Cats Protection, or seeking advice on cat welfare, can find out more at cats.org.uk

Yours sincerely,

John May Chief Executive, Cats Protection