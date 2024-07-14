Puffin Produce, based in Haverfordwest, has embarked on a £1.5m solar energy investment project, providing green energy to both its Woodland and Rosemary Lane production sites at peak output.

With 6,000 square metres of unused rooftop space covered with solar panels, Puffin recently scooped an award in the regional category for large-scale project of the year at the Wales Energy Efficiency Awards.

The green energy investment forms a crucial part of Puffin’s commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). As part of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), the company pledges to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 46 per cent by 2030.

The ultimate goal is to reach a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040.

By harnessing solar energy, Puffin expects to generate 2 MWh at peak times.

This will power its entire production and storage operations, saving roughly 2.4 tonnes of CO2e per day.

Given such expected savings, the company will likely offset most of its full-year usage of 3,780,000 kWh through self-generated electricity, achieving its 46 per cent emissions reduction commitment ahead of schedule.

Puffin Produce CEO, Huw Thomas, said: "This investment reaffirms our ambition to be a catalyst of change in an industry that is a significant contributor to UK carbon emissions.

"With electricity being one of the key contributors to our carbon footprint, this investment in solar power is a key commitment in achieving our SBTi science-based targets.

"We are also pleased that we have been able to deliver the project by working closely with local specialist contractors."

The project's development came to fruition thanks to partnerships with Pembrokeshire-based specialist contractors Silverstone Green Energy and Havenkey Electrical Contractors for the design and deliverance, with National Grid also having a key role.

William Silverstone of Silverstone Green Energy said: "This is the largest project we’ve worked on, and it’s evident by working with the Puffin team that they have a clear strategy, and this investment shows how much they’re committed to making it a success.

"Winning the award has been a fantastic recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication to delivering a top-quality install."

Puffin Produce, known as the biggest supplier of Welsh produce and the first to have a carbon-neutral potato brand called Root Zero, has its headquarters in Withybush, with most of its growers located in Pembrokeshire. The company produces seasonal produce including Welsh Leeks PGI and Welsh daffodils.