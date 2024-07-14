The expansive castle grounds will host an open-air theatre production of Gilbert and Sullivan's light-hearted operetta 'The Gondoliers' by Illyria Theatre Company on July 23, Cardigan Castle and Mwldan.

Set amid the canals of Venice, 'The Gondoliers' introduces audiences to the comedic conundrum of Marco and Giuseppe, two gondoliers propelled suddenly to royalty.

Complications quickly arise as both of them have to select their queens from a gathering of women, only for the true queen to enter the fray, demanding to know which man is her spouse.

In true Gilbert and Sullivan fashion, as chaos mounts and the absurdity peaks, love overcomes all.

The gondoliers discover their desire for regal riches is dwarfed by the simpler pleasures of genuine affection.

Illyria, a renowned theatre company with more than 30 years of experience in captivating audiences worldwide, will breathe life into this humorous tale.

Their faithful rendition promises an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and sparkling melody, under the open sky.

Displaying impeccable comedic timing and infectious energy, this is a production not to be missed.

Running time is approximately 140-minutes, including a 20-minute interval and seats will not be provided.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a low-backed camping chair or rug.

No umbrellas, alcohol, or glass containers are permitted on-site for safety reasons, and the event remains a no-smoking and no-vaping zone. Attendees are advised to dress appropriately as it is an open-air event which will go ahead in all weathers.

The castle grounds will open at 6pm, an hour before the performance start time.

Tickets are available for £18, with concessions at £16 and children's tickets at £10.

While tickets may be available at the door subject to availability, advance booking is advised.

They are non-refundable and can be purchased online at www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01239 621200.

Those requiring wheelchair access will find the performance area easily accessible, though please note no public parking is available on site.

Only guide dogs are permitted on the castle grounds.

A bar serving snacks and both hot and cold drinks will be available.