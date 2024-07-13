The best places to grab a slice have been revealed in a list of the top 50 pizza places in the UK compiled by The Times and the country's best pizza chefs.

Introducing the list, The Times journalist Hannah Evans said: "You just have to walk through a city today to see how much pizza in the UK has moved on.

"Neapolitan is still popular, but chain restaurants have lost their shine (Franco Manca has 70 restaurants now).

"Foodies are seeking out independent pizza restaurants and bakers who experiment with their fermentation and flours.

"Right now, the pizza everyone wants a slice of is the newly coined “London style”, a mashup of NY style and Neapolitan, served at Patio Pizza and Dough Hands. Think saucy pizza with a very thin base and experimental toppings.

"We’ve seen the rise of destination pizzerias in unexpected places, such as Chatsworth Bakehouse in Crystal Palace, where people queue all morning for their pizza sandwiches.

"Plus, the rise of collaborations between pizza chefs and restaurants means you’re never just eating a margherita."

Best pizza places in the UK

The top 50 best pizza places in the UK, according to The Times, are:

The pizza place in Pembrokeshire among best in the UK

Grain, located in the Pembrokeshire city of St Davids, was one of only two Welsh pizza places to be named among the UK's best.

The "Pembrokeshire pizza hut" got a rave review from columnist and food writer Giles Coren.

The Times said: "He ate the Bob, with manchego, garlic confit, parsley and Marmite.

"So good it made him “giggle at first and then nod with approval”."

Visitors to the Pembrokeshire pizza restaurant agree with the high praise, with Grain boasting a 5 out of 5 rating from 317 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One person, describing the restaurant as a "lovely hidden gem", said: "Brilliant food made fresh, with a great selection of pints and a friendly atmosphere!

"Staff were lovely and welcoming, squeezed us in as a walk in. Will definitely come again next time we’re down in West Wales!"

Pizzatipi, located just up the road in Cardigan, was also named among the top 50 best pizza places in the UK by The Times.

Grain can be found at 1 High Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SA.