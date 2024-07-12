A MAN has denied attacking a woman at a holiday park in New Quay.

Jamie Rogers appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that the 27-year-old attacked a woman at Quay West Holiday Park on the weekend of April 20 and 21 this year.

Rogers, of Cwm Cadle in Portmead, Swansea, denied this offence.

A trial date was set for November 27, and Rogers was remanded back in to custody.