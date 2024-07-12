Jamie Rogers appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that the 27-year-old attacked a woman at Quay West Holiday Park on the weekend of April 20 and 21 this year.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Rogers, of Cwm Cadle in Portmead, Swansea, denied this offence.

A trial date was set for November 27, and Rogers was remanded back in to custody.