Each year, the four-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the heart of mid-Wales to come together and celebrate the very best of Welsh and British agriculture.

Along with the fantastic livestock and equine competitions, the Royal Welsh Show provides something to interest everyone with a wide range of countryside activities, sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme of exciting entertainment and displays. Main ring displays include:

The JCB Dancing Diggers

Prepare to be amazed by the incredible choreography of the JCB Dancing Diggers. These heavy-duty construction vehicles will perform a synchronised dance routine, showcasing their precision, power, and versatility.

Celebration of 120 Years of the Royal Welsh

Celebrating a momentous milestone—120 years of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. Specially commissioned by this year’s Feature County, Ceredigion, home to the very first Royal Welsh Show at Aberystwyth in 1904, this special event will honour its rich history and traditions.

Heavy Horse Display

Experience the majesty and strength of our heavy horses. The Heavy Horse Display features heavy horses from across the UK There will be many of the main breeds on display, including Shires, Clydesdale, Percheron’s and the North American Belgians. A breathtaking performance as the horses in harnesses move around the ring choreographed to music.

Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack

Another favourite back is Meirion Owen, this time with his delightful Quack Pack, who have also been absent for a few years due to avian flu restrictions. Watch as Meirion and his expertly trained border collies guide a group of spirited ducks through a series of obstacles. This charming and humorous display is sure to entertain and captivate audiences of all ages.

Black Mountain Falconry Display

Another favourite back after an enforced absence is the Black Mountain Falconry Display. Witness the elegance and power of birds of prey in the Black Mountain Falconry Display. This captivating presentation will feature a variety of raptors, showcasing their incredible hunting skills and aerial agility. It’s an educational and exhilarating experience that brings the beauty of nature up close.

Grand Parade of Prize-Winning Animals

Don’t miss the Grand Parade of Prize-Winning Animals on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. This grand showcase features the finest livestock from the show, parading proudly in front of an enthusiastic audience. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers and a celebration of excellence in animal husbandry.

The show also welcomes back the poultry section, pole climbing and the opening of the new Horticultural Village.

For tickets and full info go to rwas.wales