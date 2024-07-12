Matthew Gregory, 44, of Monkton Lane, was alleged to have attacked the man in Carmarthen on April 8, 2022, causing him actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the complainant sustained “a number of cuts to his head”.

Gregory was also accused of damaging a tyre on the man’s SsangYong Rodius, as well as a tyre on a Seat Ateca belonging to Hywel Dda University Health Board - both on that same date.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Gregory pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The defendant denies it was him,” said David Singh, defending.

The case was listed for trial from January 14, and Gregory was granted bail until that date.