Childcare worker Rachael Reid, 54, scooped the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Surrey.

She also won £100,000 in cash as part of a prize draw that raised £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Rachael is now the proud owner of a contemporary, five-bedroom house near Farnham, complete with a pool house, gym and sauna.

But when Omaze first contacted Rachael to tell her she thought it was her husband’s cousin playing a prank on her.

The house costs £3m. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

Omaze Surrey house winner announced it latest draw

An elated Rachael said: “When I first got the call from Omaze I was convinced it was my husband’s cousin Kevin doing a windup, as he’s a notorious prankster.

''But when I poked my head out the door and saw the film crew - I realised it was the real deal.''

Her big win means her husband of almost 30 years, Darren, 56, can finally retire from his job in the energy industry.

It has required him to work away from home for weeks at a time for the past 36 years.

Rachael said, “We’ve probably spent more time apart than together as a family, as my husband has had to work away so often, this win means we can now enjoy a Christmas together!”

The stunning property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The home also comes mortgage free. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

Rachael has also been given £100,000 in cash to help her settle in and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it.

If Rachael decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value between £9,000 and £10,000 per month.

Rachael, originally from Devon, who bought her £3,000,000 winning entry for just £10, works at a Forest School as an assistant practitioner.

She and Darren have been married for 29 years and have lived in their current 3-bedroom house in Inverness for three years.

Together, they have two daughters, Alisha (25), and Gabrielle (19) and a son Harris (14).

Rachel is originally from Devon. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

“We already had friends and family coming over that night, when I said I’ve got something to tell everyone, my friend thought I was pregnant, I said ‘as if’!

“My husband was away with work - he thought I was pulling his leg at first - he had to double check it wasn’t April Fool’s Day!

“It’s been so surreal - never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we’d own a multi-million-pound house."

Discussing the house, Rachel said: "This house is absolutely stunning, walking through the gates and seeing it for the first time makes it feel real - it’s breathtaking. "

She added: “It’s obviously an unbelievable house - but we’ll most likely sell it to bank the cash, as the huge amount of money will change our lives, and the lives of our children forever.

Rachel first thought the win was a prank. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

“We’ve already pocketed £100k as part of the win, which would easily cover any running costs here for years, but I think we’ll sell it to release the money and buy another amazing place, or even build a new home near where we already live, which is something we’ve always dreamed of, it’s all so exciting!

“The money from a sale is going to change everything for us and all from just a £10 entry! It’s the best tenner I've ever spent.”

She concluded: “We always give as much as we can to charity - that’s why we enter Omaze draws - as even if we hadn’t have won - we’ve still contributed towards a worthy cause like Prostate Cancer UK.”

Rachael’s new house is an exquisitely renovated property that comes with a detached pool house - with 10m x 3.8m heated swimming pool, complete with a shower, gym, sauna and changing room to offer her a spa-like experience.

Rachael will be greeted by a large entrance hallway which leads into a drawing room with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the private rear garden.

The pair said they might sell the home and keep the money. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

The heart of the home is the kitchen and dining area, with oak flooring throughout, the bespoke kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar.

There are five bedrooms, including a main suite with a bespoke dressing area and an en suite bathroom with a free-standing bath and fitted shower.

As well as making Rachael a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Surrey, also raised £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, in just six weeks.

The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will help to fund TRANSFORM - a major, world leading research programme that will test new ways of diagnosing prostate cancer and lead to the first ever UK wide prostate cancer screening programme for men.

Prostate Cancer UK is the leading men’s health charity in the UK, striving for a world where no man dies of prostate cancer.

All money raised will go to Prostate Cancer. (Image: Omaze/SWNS)

The charity helps save men’s lives by funding groundbreaking research into new tests and treatments, as well as supporting men and their families affected by the disease.

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s truly remarkable that in just six weeks the Omaze House Draw has raised a staggering £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. It’s an extraordinary sum that will move us closer to a world where no man dies of prostate cancer."

RECOMMENDED READING

Dad of 2 wins £3 million Mallorca villa through Omaze

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is absolutely delighted that Rachael and her family have won this amazing house in Surrey, whilst also contributing to the £3,450,000 raised for Prostate Cancer UK."

Draw entries for the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, are available now at omaze.co.uk.

The Draw closes on Sunday 28th of July for online entries and Tuesday 30th July 2024 for postal entries.