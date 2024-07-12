Craig Woodworth, 39, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

It was alleged that Woodworth, previously of St David’s Avenue in Whitland, threatened a woman with a deactivated copy of a Kalashnikov AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle and a deactivated M16-A1 semi-automatic assault rifle in Carmarthen on February 18 last year.

The prosecution alleged that Woodworth’s behaviour caused the woman to believe unlawful violence would be used against her.

He was also charged with sending communications conveying a threatening message – relating to a video – on that same date.

Woodworth, now of Tarvin Road in Chester, pleaded guilty to using the firearms to make the threats, but denied sending a threatening message.

Prosecutor Dean Pulling said these pleas were acceptable, as the threatening message “was the mechanism of the threat” in the charge Woodworth had admitted.

“The defendant is realistic about his position,” said defence counsel David Singh.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

“This case plainly passes the custody threshold,” Judge Walters said.

Woodworth was granted bail, and will return to court on August 7.