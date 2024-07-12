Mark Ion, 53, of Colley Court in Monkton, had been charged with assault by beating of a woman in Manorbier on June 8 and touching her without her consent.

He denied both of these charges.

However, Georgia Donohue told Swansea Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service would no longer be pursuing the sexual assault charge.

The case was sent back to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, where Ion will next appear on July 16 to face the assault by beating charge.

He had previously admitted possession of cannabis and common assault of an emergency worker in Monkton on June 8, and is due to be sentenced for these in the magistrates’ court.