A crash involving two vehicles left a major Ceredigion road closed in both directions on Wednesday (July 10).
At 1:40pm there was a collision on the B4333 from Newcastle Emlyn to Beulah.
The road was reopened at 3pm after both vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4333 between Newcastle Emlyn and Beulah at around 1.40pm on July 10.
“No injuries were reported. The road was closed whilst the vehicles were recovered and reopened just after 3pm.”
On the day of the incident, the police also posted the following message on X:
“B4333 - Newcastle Emlyn - Beulah
"The road is currently closed due to a collision.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
"Thank you."
