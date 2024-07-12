The Midland Pullman is embarking on a tour on Tuesday (July 16) which will see it travel from Holyhead on Anglesey down to Paignton in Devon.

With tickets costing around £195 or more, the journey will take around eight hours from boarding at Holyhead to disembarking.

It will be departing Holyhead at 5am and will be stoppingat Bangor (5.40am), Llandudno Junction (5.55am), Rhyl (6.15am), Flint (6.30am) and Chester (6.50am) along the way.

Billed as an ‘experience’, the tour boasts of ‘elegantly refurbished carriages’, a ‘welcoming and professional’ team, as well as stunning views and onboard dining provided by an executive chef.

The Midland Pullman was Britain’s first luxury high speed diesel-electric train, running in the early 1960s between Manchester Central and London St Pancras.

And steam locomotive enthusiasts will also be able to see the North Wales Coast Express train as it passes through North Wales this Sunday (July 14).

The tour boards at Liverpool Lime Street, Broad Green, Warrington Bank Quay, Chester, Llandudno Junction, on its way to Bangor and Holyhead. It will be departing Chester at 11.36am.