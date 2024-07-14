Timothy Phillips, 50, of Lampeter Velfrey, was charged with causing GBH with intent, and a lesser alternative offence of unlawful wounding.

It was alleged that Phillips attacked a man in Haverfordwest on September 16 last year.

Phillips pleaded not guilty to causing GBH with intent, but admitted unlawful wounding.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said these pleas were not acceptable, and it was “likely a trial will take place”.

Judge Paul Thomas KC set a trial date of November 26, and granted Phillips bail until that date.