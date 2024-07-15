Mark Briskham, 51, of Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Briskham was accused of possession with intent to supply heroin on the A477 at Llanteg on June 8.

He denied this, but instead pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of possession of heroin.

Prosecutor Hannah George told the court that a trial would be sought, and that work to analyse the defendant’s phone was “in hand”.

Judge Geraint Walters granted the defendant bail, and set a trial date of December 3.