Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Bigyn Road in Llanelli on Friday, July 5. There, officers found the body of 30-year-old Sophie Evans.

A 49-year-old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.

Police have now charged the man – Richard Jones, of Y Rhodfa in Burry Port – with Ms Evans’ murder.

The man, who police say was known to Ms Evans, has been remanded in to custody ahead of his appearance at the magistrates’ court.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Our thoughts are with Sophie’s family at this time, and they continue to receive support from specialist officers.

“The investigation team is grateful for the support of the community, while enquiries have been carried out.”

Ms Evans’ family have paid tribute to her, and described her as “beautiful in every way”.

“Our beautiful and amazing sister and daughter Sophie was tragically taken from us, and our lives will never be the same,” they said.

“We are heartbroken by our loss.

Sophie Evans was described as a 'loving mother' who 'lived life to the fullest'. (Image: Family photo)

“Our Sophie, only 30 years young, will be greatly missed by us all.

“She was a loving mother to her two girls, who she adored with all her heart. An amazing sister, who was the rock of our family. So bright and funny, always making us laugh.

“Sophie was a loving daughter, with a huge heart, who we all adored.

“She lived life to the fullest, and will be remembered for being so kind and caring to her loved ones.

“Sophie loved spending time with her children and family, had a passion for beauty therapy, and enjoyed keeping up with her fitness and the latest fashion trends.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

“We would now like time to grieve, and ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”