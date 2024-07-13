The charity’s Dafan based crew arrived at Pennar Community School, Pembroke Dock at 12.52pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The crew’s involvement in the incident finished at 1.08pm.

On Wednesday the school was quick to reassure families that no pupils were involved.

Posting on Facebook the school said: "We would like to inform you that the air ambulance has just landed in the school grounds. We would like to reassure you that this does not involve any of our pupils."

A statement from a Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson read:

“I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency in the Pembroke Dock area on Wednesday 10 July.

“Our Dafen-based crew attended by air, arriving on scene at 12.52pm. Our involvement concluded at 1:08pm.”

This was the second time in less than 48 hours that the service had been called to Pembrokeshire.

On Monday, the air ambulance attended the scene of a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Milford Haven. One person was airlifted to hospital.