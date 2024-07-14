Bluestone National Park Resort has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s top holiday destinations, securing third place for the third consecutive year in the latest Which? holiday parks survey.

(Image: Bluestone)

Which? surveyed more than 1,700 people about their experiences at UK holiday parks in the last two years.

Participants rated their stays based on 11 criteria, including quality of accommodation, customer service, cleanliness, facilities and activities, and value for money.

With a high customer score of 77 percent, Bluestone outshone several well-known names, including Butlin’s and Pontins, both of which ranked in the bottom five.

(Image: TCExplorer, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Licence.)

Bluestone was also awarded the prestigious ‘Which? Recommended Provider’ status – one of only four holiday parks to receive this – cementing its reputation as a top choice for holidaymakers and ‘best of the best’.

The resort scored four-star ratings for quality of children’s activities, entertainment, facilities, accommodation, plus communication, cleanliness and overall customer service. Customers praised the ‘accommodating staff’ who were ‘ready for anything, at any time’.

Bluestone also retains its title as ‘Wales’ Top Resort’ for another year and was commended with the Which? verdict: “There may just be one resort, but families needn’t venture anywhere else”.

(Image: Bluestone Resorts)

A luxury holiday destination, Bluestone offers woodland lodges and cottages, a 5* award-winning spa, a subtropical water park, and free play areas, as well as adventure-filled activities that allow families to explore nature right on their doorstep.

Bluestone’s strong focus on sustainability also sets it apart from its larger industry counterparts. It will soon be switching on a 3.2MW solar farm at the resort which will provide a third of the electricity across the park.

“To be recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider and achieving third place in the survey is a huge achievement for us,” said Bluestone’s chief executive and founder, William McNamara.

“As we celebrate Bluestone’s 16th birthday this month, we’ve been reflecting on our monumental year. Our £30 million investment has enabled us to introduce 80 new platinum lodges, open the doors to our heritage restaurant, Black Pool Mill, and make significant strides towards a more sustainable future.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing memorable and high-quality experiences for our guests, and we take pride in our consistently high guest satisfaction scores. We will continue to strive for excellence and ensure that Bluestone remains a top destination for holidaymakers.”

Deputy Editor of Which? Travel, Naomi Leach, added: “Our latest survey shows that it's worth looking beyond the best-known names, with smaller and independent resorts offering excellent value for money, great customer service, and plenty of onsite entertainment.”