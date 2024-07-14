The 30-year-old from Sicily, Italy confirmed his exit from this year’s series in a statement on Instagram a short while ago.

He was originally included in the line-up for the 20th anniversary series of Strictly due to air towards the end of the year.

Strictly star Graziano Di Prima 'wishes Strictly family nothing but success'





In a post to his 245k followers, he said: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success for the future.

“I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right, I will share my story.”

It has been reported Graziano’s exit from the BBC show follows allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a former dance partner, according to The Mirror.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed Graziano was "no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established a robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate,” they added.

Graziano first joined Strictly in 2018 and made his debut on the dancefloor with DJ Vick Hope.