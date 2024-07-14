Y Talbot - located at The Square in Tregaron (SY25 6JL) - was one of three Welsh establishments recognised in the national awards claiming the AA Inn of the Year title for Wales.

Introducing the awards, AA said: "The AA B&B awards celebrate the very best of Britain's B&Bs.

"Congratulations to all of the winners on their fantastic achievements."

Why Y Talbot was named AA Inn of the Year for Wales

Y Talbot has a four-star official rating on AA and the inspector said the Inn boasts "comfortable rooms and impressive cooking".

The AA inspector continued: "Located in the heart of this quiet town, Y Talbot provides a range of very high-quality bedrooms and bathrooms with luxury showers; some smaller, standard rooms are also available.

"There is a traditional bar serving real ales and a contemporary main restaurant and lounge. Dinner offers a very good selection of dishes using quality produce."

Visitors to Y Talbot seem to agree with the high praise of the Ceredigion-based Inn with it boasting a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 448 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One guest said: "Stayed at this wonderful Inn last year and we were so looking forward to coming back.

"Again we had one of the garden suites (as did our friend). The room is very spacious and the king size bed so comfortable. The large ensuite bathroom has a lovely powerful shower.

"Breakfast each morning was excellent with choices to suit most people.

"All the staff we met were so helpful, pleasant and cheerful.

"I can highly recommend a stay here. We are already planning our next visit."