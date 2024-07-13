(Image: Western Telegraph)

A bumper amount of floats processed from Honeyborough Green through the town to the community hub.

Judges for this year, Deputy Neyland Mayor Cllr Ash Phelan, Deputy Pembroke Dock Mayor Cllr Michele Wiggins and Milford Haven Mayor Cllr William Elliot had their work cut out as a fine show of floats and fancy dress brightened the streets.

The stakes were high with a prize of £200 offered for the best overall, £150 for the best pub, street and organisation and two £75 prized for the best walking entries.

There was also a £100 prize for the best decorated street.

After the parade the fun continued at Neyland Community Hub, compered by Cllr Simon Hancock.

On the field locals enjoyed a funfair, live music, arts and crafts, food and drink stalls and a grand raffle.

"The people of Neyland have put on another excellent carnival," said one attendee. "It is clear that a lot of hard work went on behind the scenes, making it a brilliant and fun day for the families that lined the streets."