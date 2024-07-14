Hundreds of people in the crowds are often spotted nibbling on the delicious bright red juicy fruits when watching the likes of icons Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu in action every summer.

For 25 years, Wimbledon strawberries have been provided by Hugh Lowe Farms, farmed approximately over 500 hectares just 31 miles away in Mereworth.

The family business delivers the strawberries fresh each morning of the championship over the two weeks.

How many strawberries are eaten at Wimbledon?





“Each year more than 38.4 tons of strawberries (1.92 million strawberries to be precise) and 445kg of raspberries are picked and consumed during the tournament,” explains the Wimbledon website.

This works out at more than 140,000 punnets.

How much are strawberries and cream at Wimbledon?





It might come as a shock to learn the price for a portion of a strawberries and cream at Wimbledon has remained the same since 2010 at £2.50, according to the Wimbledon website.

It adds: “You can pick up a portion of this quintessential part of the Wimbledon experience at outlets around the Grounds, and a plant-based vegan friendly cream alternative is available at all Strawberries & Cream outlets on request.”

How to wash strawberries

If thinking about all the strawberries being consumed at Wimbledon this year has put you in the mood for a punnet yourself, you might be wondering how to wash them (properly) before eating.

MasterClass explained: “Whether you've bought fresh, organic strawberries from a farmer's market or strawberries from the grocery store, you should always wash strawberries before snacking on them or cooking with them.

“Unwashed fresh berries (or any fresh produce) can have dirt, bacteria, or even tiny insects living on or in them, not to mention pesticide residue on the fruit’s skin, which can lead to foodborne illness.”

The simplest and quickest way to wash strawberries is to rinse each berry thoroughly with cold, running tap water, MasterClass continued.

“Place your strawberries in a colander, then run them under cold water as you rub each strawberry gently to remove lingering dirt.

“Pat your strawberries dry with a paper towel, and eat them immediately or use them in a strawberry recipe like strawberry rhubarb pie or strawberry cobbler.”