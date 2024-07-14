A few surprising tips could help you with a short-term method, including using an everyday household kitchen item.

Additionally, there are longer-term steps you can take to make sure your skin stays healthy.

Geraldine McColgan, Head Spa Educator and Naturopathic Nutritionist from spa-quality skincare brand Carol Joy London, has shared a few tips to keep them at bay.

5 tips to get rid of dark circles under your eyes

Remember to use eye cream

Eye cream acts as a good base for under-eye makeup as it can prevent products, like concealer and foundation, from becoming cakey or settling in fine lines.

Geraldine also recommends retinol as a good ingredient to look out for in eye creams as it can help to stimulate the body’s natural production of collagen, which in turn smooths fine lines and wrinkles.

She adds: "When it comes to eye creams, caffeine is another hero ingredient to look out for. It aids with lymphatic drainage and microcirculation to reduce dark circles and prevent puffiness.”

Utilise ice cubes

Geraldine says: "Whole ice facials have many benefits, but just icing the area around your eyes can also help to reduce any puffiness.

“However, if you have broken capillaries, you should avoid icing your skin as it can worsen irritation and redness."

Instead of ice people could use a cold compress or flannel soaked in cool water to have a similar effect.

Use a facial roller

“Using a facial roller encourages lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce under-eye puffiness,” Geraldine reveals.

She adds: “Use the roller to exert only a light pressure on your skin – do not push or pull at your skin. This will trigger your lymphatic system, helping to drain away excess fluid.

“The process of a facial massage using a roller can also be rejuvenating. Try using a facial roller in the evening (after you’ve applied your night moisturiser) for about five minutes for a little pick-me-up.

"Massage gently under the eye, then out and around, following the bone structure above your eye.”

Try some DIY remedies

Geraldine recommends using a household item to get rid of dark circles if you don't have any eye cream to hand.

She says: “Putting cold, caffeine-rich tea bags on your eyes can offer a quick fix if you don’t have access to an eye cream or eye mask. In the absence of collagen- and retinol-infused products, tea bags with caffeine in them can act as a temporary solution!

“The tea bags need to be damp, but not hot. The caffeine will encourage microcirculation and help to bring down any puffiness, making your eye bags less noticeable.”

Geraldine has another tip for those who find they wake up with really puffy eyes: “Try sleeping with some extra pillows, ensuring your head is elevated. This will prevent liquid from pooling under your eyes as you sleep, which is what causes that early-morning puffiness.”

Make some lifestyle changes

Salty foods, lack of sleep, excess alcohol consumption, stress and smoking can all contribute to puffy under-eyes and dark circles.

Geraldine suggests: "Drinking plenty of water to ensure you’re hydrated will give your skin a boost. Eating collagen-rich foods, such as skin-on chicken and sardines, can also encourage your body’s natural collagen production process. This will help to plump and smooth your skin, minimising fine lines and preventing dullness under your eyes.

“If your under-eye circles are brown in tone, this can indicate sluggish digestion. Up your water intake and eat plenty of soluble fibre, which can be found in soaked chia seeds and flaxseeds. You might also want to try taking probiotics and practicing abdominal massage to further stimulate your digestive system.

“Wearing SPF every day can also reduce any discolouration in the skin. Factor 50 sun protection should be a non-negotiable step in your morning skincare routine, no matter the weather. Most SPF is suitable for use around the eyes and on the eyelids – your skin is actually thinner here than elsewhere, making sunscreen even more essential.”