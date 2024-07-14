If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

MaltyMalty, six years old, female, Lurcher. Malty is an amazing girl who has been at the rescue far too long. She would need a home as the only dog. Malty came from a breeder and she is so desperate to be a cherished member of the family. She walks great on a lead and loves to go out. She may need help learning new skills as she’s never lived in a home before.

FantaFanta, two years old, female, Collie cross Pomeranian. Fanta has come from a breeder. She is looking for an active home with adopters who will keep her both mentally and physically stimulated. Fanta isn't yet brave enough to approach you, but will dance excitedly around the kennel, trying her best to be confident. Fanta needs a home where there is another kind and confident resident dog. She has never lived in a home before so will need adopters who are kind and patient.

SallySally, six months old, female, Cockapoo. Sally has grown so much in confidence since she first arrived and now adores human affection and actively seeks love from us. She has already picked up lead walking and would love to be exploring the world. We feel that she could be homed as an only dog, to people who have plenty time to teach her about home life and are able to socialise with her. She could be homed with playful, kind resident dogs too. She would also happily live with dog savvy children.

ScallywagScallywag, 10 years old, male, Terrier Cross. Scallywag was handed into the pound where his time was running out so thankfully he was able to come here. He was a little timid when he first arrived a couple of weeks ago, but is coming out of his shell. Scallywag would benefit from having a resident dog in his new home. This gentleman should absolutely not be spending his retirement days in a kennel and I hope more than anything someone opens their heart up to him soon.

Suzie SooSuzie Soo, five years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Suzie Soo has come from a breeder. She loves her kennel friend Dorris. Dorris and Suzie Soo are inseparable so they will be looking for a home together where there is at least one other kind dog. She has never lived in a home before.