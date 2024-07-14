First Letterston Brownies selected Fishguard RNLI as their chosen charity to work on their charity interest badge.

They decided to choose the RNLI as the charity is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Fishguard lifeboat station is the oldest in Wales. It was originally established in 1822. Fishguard’s first lifeboat was built by locals. In 1855, residents asked the RNLI to take over running the station.

Since 1824 Fishguard has been among the five Pembrokeshire stations to have launched 8,563 times saving 2,395 lives.

To raise funds for Fishguard RNLI Letterston Brownies went on a sponsored walk from Lower Town Fishguard across the Marine Walk to Goodwick. Luckily for them the sun was shining and a good time was had by all.

All together the Brownies raised £1,163 for Fishguard RNLI. They were able to present the cheque to Coxswain Gemma Gill on a visit to the lifeboat station early this month.

During the visit the brownies got to learn about what it is like to be a volunteer on the boat, and the cost of everything the crew needs to stay safe and to save lives.

They also got to explore the all weather lifeboat moored alongside the station. They had a lot of fun and plenty of questions were put to the crew.

Letterston Brownies meets weekly at Letterston Memorial Hall. To find out more and to register your interest in joining, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.