Hermon Community Freezer is regularly stocked and ready to serve everyone, either for free or for a small donation.

The freezer, at Y Stiwdio, Hermon, is accessible to all local people to pick up meals from. Those who can donate a little extra for their meals support others who may need to contribute less.

The freezer is stocked by the Community Meals project, led by Heather and Jemma from the Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (CARE) team.

(Image: CARE)

“This project aims to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious, home-cooked meals,” said a project spokesperson.

“With the rising cost of living, many people are forced to buy lower-quality food to feed their families. This initiative combats that issue by utilising abundant readily-available local produce.”

Heather added: "The main food systems in place often make us feel like we have to rely on food from big corporations. Why should we, when we have so much quality produce right here in west Wales?

“When we first announced the continuation of the freezer project, local smallholders immediately reached out to offer vegetables. Food is at the heart of building healthy and resilient communities. In west Wales, we are surrounded by excellent produce, yet supermarket prices keep rising as they bring in food from afar."

Local chef and winemaker, Jemma Vickers, is passionate about using locally sourced food For the freezer, Jemma prepares a variety of delicious dishes, including Asian and African curries, lasagnas, and chilis—to name just a few.

“We are ﬂying in proteins like chickpeas when actually we have wonderful beans such as fava or broad beans grown here to add to stews or salads,” she said.

(Image: CARE)

“We are also surrounded by farmers and smaller-scale growers; we can buy so much within a five to 10 mile radius. Not only are we then keeping our money local, but we are getting to know our community too, all of which just strengthens connections."

The Community Meals Project is forming a community group to support the freezer initiative, supported by a £3,000 grant from PAVS.

Under Jemma’s guidance, the group will prepare delicious meals at Canolfan Hermon to stock the freezer.

This will be a chance to create low impact meals, learn new recipes and support the project.

Anyone who joins these cooking sessions will be eligible to receive their Level One and/or Level Two Food Hygiene Certificates.

Sessions run from 10am until midday until September. They are followed by a communal lunch and participants can take home meals for their evening dinner.

If you’re interested in participating, and to find out dates of the sessions, contact meals@cwmarian.org.uk.