In series one of the acclaimed Netflix drama Bridgerton an anonymous writer publishes gossip-filled columns under the name of Lady Whistledown.

The letters are filled with pithy witticisms and observations. Lady Whistledown’s identity is finally revealed in the season one finale.

(Image: Submitted)

Now residents of Newport have started to receive similar letters from a Lord Chwibanlawr, a direct Welsh translation of Whistledown, on a weekly basis.

The letters are strikingly similar in format to the Bridgerton letters, consisting of densely packed columns of print with a letterhead on the top page.

“Nobody knows who its being written by,” said one Newport resident who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s being released every week, we are waiting on letter four at the moment.”

The Western Telegraph managed to obtain a copy of the first edition of Lord Chwibanlawr’s Society Papers.

(Image: Marc Evans)

In it the mysterious lord tells the readers in true Bridgerton style: “You do not know me and rest assured you never shall. But be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you.”

Lord Chwibanlawr comments on the start of the ‘summer season’ and urges residents of the ‘ton’ to show hospitality to ‘overbearing mamas and unchaperoned debutantes’.

He then goes on to write on the changes at the boat club, the ‘estates’ for sale within the ‘ton’s’ boundaries and the shocking average price.

Among the comment there is also gossip. Mentions of parties and weddings, and hints of a ‘dark scandal’ in the ton that the author promises to uncover.

The letter ends saying that it is ‘not a fabrication of stories, more a satirical look at life. No harm is meant and no offence need be taken.’ Mayor of Newport Tim Thomas said that he thought the letters were ‘absolutely brilliant as long as they are positive’.

“It’s brilliant for the town,” he said. “It gives everybody something to look forward to.

“Some of them are quite close to the mark but I think people are taking them in the spirit they are intended.

“All together it’s quite positive. That’s what we want to see in Newport is positivity.”

Asked if he was looking forward to the next instalment Mayor Thomas replied he was ‘not 100 percent sure’.

“It depends if the writer is in a good spirit or not!”