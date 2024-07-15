The Pembrokeshire & Carmarthen West group of 1950s Women of Wales said that there could now be light at the end of the tunnel. Local organiser of Jackie Gilderdale, said she hoped Sir Kier Starmer would accept an invitation for mediation talks with the leaders of all 50s women’s groups as soon as possible.

All three newly and re-elected MPs within the group’s boundaries, Ben Lake, Henry Tufnell and Ann Davies, have been contacted by Pembrokeshire & Carmarthen West group.

Jackie said that she has a great relationship with Plaid’s Ben Lake MP already, after doing multiple awareness raising sessions about the 50s Women’s campaign across Ceredigion. Plaid Cymru has also said they’ll support a public inquiry should the women be forced down that route.

The Welsh Government submitted a request that the 1950s women be compensated for economic loss, impact on their lives and that posthumous compensation should be paid to the families of those who have died ‘before any form of justice or rectification for what has happened’.

This was sent to the then Conservative Government & former DWP minister, Mel Stride in March this year. It will be presented again to the new UK Labour Government.

“Keir Starmer has quoted quite often, during multiple campaigns for the 1950s women, that they must be compensated as there is a ‘debt of honour’,” said Jackie. “We will now hold him to this.”

More than three and a half million women were impacted by the raise in the state pension age, most without notice. Approximately 270,000 have died during this campaign and currently one 50s born woman dies every 13.5 minutes.

“So many will never see their state pension, or any financial redress and that’s why the ask from Welsh Parliament is so important and includes posthumous payments to those who’ve passed away,” said Jackie.

She added that more than £180 billion was saved by the former Chancellor, George Osbourne, when he made the decision to raise the state pension age in the name of Tory austerity. “That money must be used for financial redress in line with the ask from Welsh Parliament,” said Jackie.

Jackie quoted Baroness Brenda Hale, president of the Supreme Court who stated: "The fundamental principles of equal treatment cannot depend upon how much money happens to be available in the public coffers at any one particular time......That argument would not avail a private employer and it should not avail the state."

For more information on 1950s women of Wales, join 1950s Women of Wales (1950sWOW) and beyond on Facebook.