The 100 tonne schooner had suffered a broken bow sprit, the spar extending from the pointed front of the boat.

(Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

The crew was concerned that the damaged bow sprit would pierce the boat’s hull and put out a call for assistance.

On Thursday, 11th of July at 6.05pm, both St Davids and Angle Lifeboats made best speed to the casualty vessel which was around four miles west of the Smalls Lighthouse.

Arriving on scene around an hour later, the lifeboats found the vessel with the bow sprit still in the water.

(Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Unable to secure the sprit, the schooner had continued to head south to minimise the effects of the conditions until the lifeboats arrived on scene.

Once the bow sprit was secure, both lifeboats began the task of slowly escorting the vessel into Dale, where it intended to anchor. Shortly after, St David’s Lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.

(Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Following a slow escort, the casualty vessel and Angle Lifeboat arrived in Dale at around 1am on Friday.

Once content that no further assistance was required from the lifeboat, the crew was stood down and returned to station. The lifeboat was back on her morning and ready for further service shortly after.