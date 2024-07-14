The woman spent the night using her torch to attract attention but was not rescued until the following afternoon when walkers heard her shouts for help.

The woman was cut off on the night of Saturday, July 6. She had no phone reception and spent that night trying to signal for help with her phone’s torch.

The following afternoon, shortly before 1.10pm, walkers on the coast path at Marloes heard the woman shouting for help at the base of the cliffs and rang 999.

Angle lifeboat was launched and sped to the scene, arriving around 20 minutes later. The crew immediately located a woman on the shoreline, cut off by the tide.

The lifeboat’s small inflatable Y boat was launched and headed to the base of the cliffs to recover the casualty.

Once recovered onboard she told the crew of her ordeal which had begun the previous day.

The woman was taken onboard the all-weather lifeboat and the crew made its way to the Mackerel Stage at Milford Haven.

Once there the woman was handed over to the care of Dale Coastguard Rescue Team.

With no further assistance required, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station.