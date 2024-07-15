Angle All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) was launched at 1.28pm following a call to the coastguard from a small vessel drifting onto rocks at Frainslake, Freshwater West.

The lifeboat launched and began making best speed to the vessel. Two other local vessels had also responded to the vessel’s distress call, but due to the depth of the water and proximity to the rocks they were unable to assist.

Once on scene, the lifeboat’s inflatable Y boat was deployed and passed a tow to the vessel.

A tow was soon established, and with the Y boat recovered the ALB began to tow the vessel towards Milford Haven.

Once at Milford, the vessel was put into an alongside tow and placed on the marina lock pontoon.

The Lifeboat was then stood down with thanks, where she was back on her mooring and ready for action once again shortly after.