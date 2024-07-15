Despite the bad weather, Wales is experiencing a summer staycation boom as high numbers of Brits are heading over the Severn Bridge for their holidays.

Popular destinations are Eryri National Park, Caernarfon Castle, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the Brecon Beacons.

The Delicious Dessert Company recently conducted a poll asking where people were planning to visit for their UK breaks over the next three months.

14 per cent of the nationally representative sample of 2,020 adults selected Wales as their top choice.

The poll also revealed that people from the West Midlands, the North West, Yorkshire and the South West were planning on visiting Wales.

Interestingly, 72 per cent of Welsh people are also planning on having a UK staycation, with 38 per cent of them deciding to stay within Wales.

For those heading outside of Wales, Scotland was their holiday destination of choice.

Claire Smith, head of insight at The Delicious Dessert Company, said: "It is really good news for UK tourism and the economy at large that so many people are planning a staycation or UK mini break this summer – and, for many, Wales is a top choice.

"Many people are still feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and this may be at play in people opting for a UK summer break.

"For all of us in the UK, there’s so much to enjoy and explore."

