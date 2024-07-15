Kobi was last seen in Llanelli last week and has links to Llandeilo, Carmarthen and Cardigan.

He is described as tall, with shaved black hair but with a purple tint to it.

Police have asked the public to watch out for Kobi and to contact them if they see him.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Can you help find Kobi, who has been reported missing?

“Kobi is 16 years old, and described as tall with shaved black hair which has a purple tint.

“He was last seen in Llanelli, but has links to Carmarthen, Llandeilo and Cardigan.

“If you have seen Kobi, or been in contact with him, please let Dyfed-Powys Police know."

Anyone with information about Kobi's whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote reference DP-20240710-140.