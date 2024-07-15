Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old with links across west Wales.
Kobi was last seen in Llanelli last week and has links to Llandeilo, Carmarthen and Cardigan.
He is described as tall, with shaved black hair but with a purple tint to it.
Police have asked the public to watch out for Kobi and to contact them if they see him.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Can you help find Kobi, who has been reported missing?
“Kobi is 16 years old, and described as tall with shaved black hair which has a purple tint.
“He was last seen in Llanelli, but has links to Carmarthen, Llandeilo and Cardigan.
“If you have seen Kobi, or been in contact with him, please let Dyfed-Powys Police know."
Anyone with information about Kobi's whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote reference DP-20240710-140.
