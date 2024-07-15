Whitland & District Male Voice Choir gave a two hour concert in the Royal Oak, Fishguard, raising money for mental health charity Mind.

The choir has been running for more than 120 years and currently has 53 members of varying ages drawn from the local area.

This was the choir’s second charity concert at the Royal Oak. Last year members raised more than £3,500 for Wales Air Ambulance.

Last year’s concert took place on a day of pouring rain with the audience inside the pub.

This year’s event could not have been more different, the sun shone and the choir preformed in the pub’s beer garden against the stunning backdrop of Fishguard Bay.

A large audience of all ages came to enjoy the event whiling away the evening with a beer in the sunshine listening to the impressive repertoire.

Under the guidance of musical director Hefina Jones, the choir performed a variety of songs in different languages including the Rhythm of Life, Calon Lan, Myfanwy and Nkosi sikelel' Afrika.

Impressive and moving solos were given by Harry Davies and Martyn Davies.

The choir has raised more that £40,000 for charity over the last five years through fundraising concerts and sponsored cycle rides.

“It went very well,” said Hefina of Saturday night’s concert. “The audience was very receptive and that makes such a difference to the choir."

To find out more about Whitland & District Male Voice Choir, visit whitlandmalechoir.net, linked above.