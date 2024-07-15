Tim Phillips and Charlotte Hussell have taken over the Coopers Arms in Newcastle Emlyn following a short period of closure.

The pair have big plans for the pub and have already started to revamp the restaurant and beer garden.

“We are going to give the restaurant a subtle theme to reflect the history of coopers and barrel making,” said Tim who has been in the business for 37 years.

“We have also started redecorating and replanting the beer garden and hope to have the pergola there all lit up within the next two days.”

Delicious home cooked Sunday roasts are now on offer (Image: Coopers Arms, Newcastle Emlyn)

The couple want to make the pub food-led and say that new chef Richard has turned the food around.

“He is a great chef,” said Tim. “We are doing the good old classics but want to do things that are different.

“We have done two-for-one burgers and pizzas, we started doing Sunday roasts last Sunday but we are also doing street food and theme nights.”

Tim said that the new offer had been well received by locals and that he had a great team of staff helping turn the pub around.

“People have said that it’s great to see it back open,” said Tim. “It’s somewhere for them to go and we want them to come again and again and bring their families.”

The pub often runs a burger and drink deal (Image: Coopers Arms, Newcastle Emlyn)

The pub is also available to book for functions.

“We can do baby gender reveals, funerals and everything in between,” said Tim. “We’ll cater for everybody.

Tim and Charlotte have a history of turning pubs around. They previously ran the Queen Adelaide in Kingsthorp which they breathed new life into and made a huge success before coming back to Wales for family reasons.

Fish and chip Fridays are also up and running (Image: Coopers Arms, Newcastle Emlyn)

“It was a true community hub for the village,” said Tim. “We did everything we could to bring the community back to the pub. We are going to try and do that with the Coopers Arms.”

For more information on what’s going on at the Coopers Arms, visit the Facebook Page Coopers Arms, Emlyn.