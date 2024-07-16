This summer, two new on-site solar fields have taken Heatherton World of Activities and Florence Springs Luxury Lodges and Glamping a big step forward in their ‘green’ strategy.

With 480 solar panels dedicated to producing energy for the family attraction and its adjoining holiday accommodation, it’s estimated that between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of the energy consumed by Heatherton and Florence Springs is now solar.

“We’re proud to say up to 40% of the energy we consume is now provided by our solar panels - a huge step forward in limiting the effects of our business on the environment," said owner, Charles Davies.

In 2025, Heatherton visitors will also be able to charge their electric cars on-site, with the planned charging points being largely supplied by the solar panels.

There has also been substantial investment in the Heatherton recycling system, with colour-coded bins on the park.

Electric car charging points for guests at Florence Springs Luxury Lodgea and Florence Springs Glamping are due to be up and running soon, with charging points for two cars at a time.