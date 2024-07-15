Terry Judkins was elected to Pembroke Dock Town Council in March 2018 and became mayor in May 2021. However, he resigned in November 2021 citing "personal reasons and extra work commitments" for his decision.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Judkins had been arrested on August 4, 2021.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said that 11 Category A images had been found on Judkins’ devices, with these having been duplicated multiple times.

Ten of these were of a 17-year-old boy, Ms Randall said. These included of the boy – wearing a face mask – engaging in oral sex with the defendant, of him standing naked in front of a mirror, and of him wrapped in cling film.

The other Category A image depicted three boys aged between 10 and 13 engaging in a sexual act with each other.

Ms Randall told the court of a conversation on Judkins’ phone, which saw someone ask him: “You have any meets lately?”.

“I might have this boy round tonight,” Judkins replied, before sending a picture of the 17-year-old and telling the other person the boy was 17.

The pair then discussed Judkins and the boy having engaged in oral sex.

In interview the defendant claimed he didn’t know about any of the images on his devices that had been seized. He answered no comment in his further police interviews.

Judkins later admitted making a total of 52 Category A indecent images of children between September 27, 2018, and August 5, 2021, as well as distributing two Category A images on July 25, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to making two Category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Judkins, 55, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, was previously of clean character.

“We are not dealing with someone who is a committed paedophile,” said Mr Maunder, in mitigation.

“This is someone who has, to some extent, dipped his toe in to this type of behaviour.

“Obviously, he deeply regrets it now.”

Mr Maunder said there had been a significant delay in the case, adding that the defendant “had this hanging over his head for almost three years”.

He said that the sexual relationship with the 17-year-old was “consensual” and “lawful”.

Referring to the distribution offences, Mr Maunder said: “It was sent almost in passing to a particular individual with similar interests.

“The individual in the photographs is not identifiable from either of the photographs sent on.”

Judkins was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, was ordered to complete the iHorizon programme, and must register as a sex offender for ten years.