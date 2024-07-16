The show is a great family day out, as well as being a fundraiser for charities and good causes, having raised more than £220,000 over the years.

Last year's show attracted around 5,000 people, who poured through the gates of the showground to enjoy a day of countryside and nostalgia-themed activities.

Gentle giants take their duties seriously. (Image: Ffotoimage Photography)

Show chairman Andrew James said that he and his committee can't wait to host this year's Vintage Day, which takes place on Saturday August 24.

The main show ring will see a hive of activities throughout the day – including the popular vintage parade featuring old classes of vintage vehicles including cars motorbikes, lorries, ex-army and agricultural machinery.

Big wheels will be turning on the showground. (Image: ffotoimage Photography)

There will be a display by the crowd-pleasing Pembrokeshire Mudslingers and the ever-popular children’s tug-of-war where youngsters pit their strength against a steam engine or old tractor.

A second show field will have silage/grass demonstrations and a threshing demonstration to rekindle old memories and educate the newer generation, while in the third field, there will be land dressing and preparation for seeding demonstrations

Animal-related activities will include the dog show - re-introduced last year - as well as sheep-shearing demonstrations and the farrier showing their skills.

Recalling the bygone days of steam. (Image: ffotoimage Photography)

Amongst children's activities will be the Pembrokeshire Food Story, helping children to learn where their food comes from, with parents able to sit with their youngsters in a safe zone.

Around the field will be stalls selling local products, while the famous Camrose Vintage Day food tent will produce and serve delicious refreshments throughout the day

Keyston Young Farmers Club will be hosting the beer tent.

Show chairman Andrew James recalled that the show began with a small group of people wanting to raise money for charity and to demonstrate to the public how the farming community had to make crops for the winter months to feed all the animals.

“This grew and grew to what the old and new committee have made it today," he said.

Vintage vehicles will delight the crowds. (Image: ffotoimage Photography)

He thanked the show’s many sponsors, headed once again by Prichard Holding,s and the legion of volunteers who enable the event to take place.,

New this year will be improvements to the entry system, with two pay lanes at each pay gate entry point, one dedicated to card payments only.

In the interests of safety, there will be new parking restrictions, including restricted parking on the main show fields.

Extra traffic marshals and more signage will also be introduced.

Camrose Vintage Working Day takes place on Saturday August 24.

Keep in touch with the show’s Facebook page for updates