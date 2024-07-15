The 16th edition of The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches guide was released on Monday (July 15) featuring locations from across the country including Anglesey, Cornwall and Dorset.

The guide covers mainland beaches only and doesn't include any beach that takes over an hour to get to foot and where the bathing water quality is rated excellent.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "We’ve travelled 5,583 miles, visited 543 beaches and sampled 17 chip suppers to discover the nation’s superior stretches of sand for this year’s regional guide."

The Times' journalist Chris Haslam continued: "The 2024 tour of inspection took place in two parts: short trips on the south and east English coasts, totalling 12 days in early spring, and a 36-day tour from May 18, travelling anticlockwise from Norfolk to Dorset via northern England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest."

"Notwithstanding the most miserable weather I’ve experienced in 16 years of inspecting the coast, I’m still in awe of the beauty of the UK.

"From Kynance to Caithness and Brancaster to Benone, the beaches of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are the most magnificent on earth."

The best beaches in Wales

The best beaches in Wales, according to The Times, are:

Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire (regional winner)

Llanddwyn, Anglesey

Porth Iago, Gwynedd

Penbryn, Ceredigion

Mwnt, Ceredigion

Manorbier, Pembrokeshire

Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire

Mewslade, Gower

Oxwich, Gower

Monknash, Vale of Glamorgan

The 2 Pembrokeshire beaches among the UK's best

Two beaches in Pembrokeshire featured on The Times's list including Freshwater West, which was named the best in Wales.

Freshwater West

Freshwater West was named the best beach in Wales by The Times described as a major draw for surfers from all over the world.

The news outlet said: "Freshwater West is a west-facing wilderness of dunes, sand and rocks that draws surfers from across the world to ride its winter waves".

"On the flatter summer days, though, Freshwater West is a terrific place to learn.

"There are two small car parks off the B4319 but the southernmost is where you’ll find the toilets, the surf-school van and the easiest access to the sands.

"Boardriders and sandcastle builders should turn right. Adventurers should turn left to explore the Flimston Bay Fault, characterised by deep rock pools and tall, grass-topped outcrops that become islands at high tide.

"Whatever your inclination, bring everything you need because there’s neither a café nor a shop for miles."

The beach is also dog-friendly, has lifeguards and toilets and the water quality is described as excellent.

Manorbier

Manorbier Beach also made the Times list, named among the UK's best and also described as "the fairest of all the beaches in Wales".

The news outlet added: "A sandy cove, bound by rock and backed by dunes, cliffs and woodland.

"A stream runs across the foreground, while the turrets of the Norman castle dominate the backdrop.

"There’s enough surf here for the kids, dams to rebuild and maintain, and shelter from the breeze at the south end of the sands.

"The biggest attractions, though, are the rock formations, where deep parallel ravines offer terrific rockpooling."

The beach is also dog-friendly, has toilets and the water quality is described as excellent.