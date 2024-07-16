Sian Phillips, 41, has been crowned Mrs Galaxy Pembrokeshire and made it to the finals of Mrs Galaxy UK.

Sian said that she was driven to enter after the death of her brother earlier this year.

“Having lost my brother unexpectedly in February, it made me realise that life is too short and to seize every opportunity that came my way,” she said.

“I'm just a woman from a small town in Wales but I want to show people that anything is possible.

“I'm all about positivity and that together we can make a difference in each other’s lives.”

(Image: Sian Phillips)

Sian, who lives in Pembroke Dock and works at Castlemartin, was introduced to the world of beauty pageants last year. While doing some filming with S4C she had the opportunity to meet and chat to Miss Voluptuous 2024.

After this Sian started to look into beauty pageants and came across the UK Galaxy Pageants, which have been around since 2008. The organisation holds five pageants throughout the year with categories ranging from Junior Miss Galaxy up to Mrs Galaxy UK.

“With these pageants, most girls and women taking part, it is their first ever event like this and it is a great introduction to this world and beyond,” said Sian.

Sian entered by submitting pictures and information online, a few days later she had an email congratulating her on getting through to the grand finals in Lancashire in March 2025.

On the day there will be an interview and rehearsals, then on the night there will be four other rounds; opening number, swimwear, fashion wear and the one Sian is looking forward to the most- evening wear.

There will be five winners crowned and these five women will represent the UK at the international finals in America in the summer of 2025.

“I am really excited to take part and do something I've never done before,” I'm not really a girlie girl that gets her hair and nails done,” said Sian.

“Sometimes it's scary to do things outside of your comfort zone but it's good to challenge yourself and realise how amazing you actually are.”

In the run up to the finals, Sian, who has previously organised a charity fashion show and a boudoir photo shoot and exhibition, will be attending local events, and fundraising for charities, locally, in the UK and internationally.

Updates of her activities will be on Facebook and Instagram.

Any local hair salons, beauty salons, nail salons in my local area who are able to help Sian will get publicity locally and at the event.

For more information email sianwalker30@gmail.com