Throughout it, their performance repertoire was skilfully dictated by musical director Lynne Kelleher and accompanist Miranda Davies to cater to the various venues and audiences.

In May, the choir collaborated with Pembroke & District Male Voice Choir to perform a fundraising concert in Pembroke for the Pembrokeshire First Responders.

On June 1, they hosted a concert in St. Clement's Church, Neyland, teaming up with Paul Sartori Choir to raise £600 for the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Furthering their goodwill, on June 22, they offered a free concert in St. Davids before heading off to Crug Glas for a communal lunch.

The finale of the term was a concert at Neyland Community Hub on July 13.

In a fundraising effort for Roko 20 Academy, a charity founded by Neyland resident, Tracey Neale-Ferreira, the choir raised £725, which was further boosted by £400 through a match fund scheme.

The choir spent the final days of the term singing at Neyland Carnival before taking a summer recess.

Neyland Ladies Choir extends its gratitude to all its supporters and has invited interested ladies to join their ranks once they resume activities in September.