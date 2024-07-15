Police on the Spanish island said that a “lifeless body” had been found and that “all indications suggest” it could be 19-year-old Jay.

The statement also suggested that the person found, believed to be the Oswaldtwistle teen, could have suffered an accident after a fall.

A charity, which has provided statements on behalf of Jay's family, says the body has been found "close to the site of Jay's phone’s last location".

Police said in a statement: "The mountain rescue and intervention group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search.

"Given the complexity of the case, the discovery has been possible thanks to the incessant and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard during these 29 days, in which the natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with curious onlookers.

"All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since last June 17 in the absence of full identification.

"The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident fall in the inaccessible area where he was found."

A charity, which has provided statements on behalf of Jay's family, says the body has been found "close to the site of Jay's phone’s last location".

LBT Global, a charity providing practical support for British nationals missing, killed or in crisis overseas, said: "We are saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater. It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

"Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes.

"A post mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.

"LBT Global is supporting the family at this distressing time and asks everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news."

Spanish radio station, Canarias Radio, also reported the Civil Guard had found a body in the village of Masca.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay was on holiday with his friends when he went missing. He was last seen on June 17.

Thousands of pounds was raised to support the search for the teenager, with his family travelling to Tenerife to support efforts to try and find him.

The former West End Primary School pupil went missing after travelling to a property following a night out and attempting to walk home in the early hours.