Those wanting to cool down during the hot summer weather will fall in love with the Frozen Drink Maker and the drinks that work perfectly with it.

Or those hoping to spend the summer in the garden having fun don't want to miss the garden play toys, from a jumbo pool to a waterslide.

See what Aldi has in store for Specialbuys this July.

Water Hammock (£4.99) (Image: Aldi)

July's Aldi Specialbuys Highlights

Pool and Garden range

This summer you can cool down in your own back garden as Aldi launches their pool and garden must-haves with prices starting from £1.99.

From giant play pools to relaxing hammocks, Aldi has all shoppers need to transform gardens into summer sanctuaries in stores nationwide now.

The new Water Hammock (£4.99) is the perfect addition to any pool setup, the pool dwellers will be suspended in the comfortable cocoon directly in the water giving the sensation of weightless and gentle floating.

You can choose from a bright watermelon pattern or classic summery stripes to inject some calm into a day by the pool.

Plus, you can also get the Double Waterslide (£12.99) which is sure to transport kids straight to the waterpark, complete with sponge soakers, floats and super splash boosters.

Frozen Drink Maker

Aldi's Frozen Drinks Maker (£24.99) (Image: Aldi) Taking summer to another level is Aldi's Frozen Drinks Maker which is making a return to stores after previously selling out.

The maker lets you shake up your favourite beverages by creating cooling cocktails, perfectly shaved snow cones, slushies, iced lattes and even punches for £24.99.

Available in a choice of sleek white or eye-catching red, this must-have features two ice shave settings, fine and coarse, as well as a safety locking lid to help avoid spillages and an easy-pour plastic jug to keep guests topped up.

Aldi's Every Way Pan returns

Cook up a storm with Aldi’s sell-out kitchen essential, the Every Ways Pan back in stores now costing £19.99.

The sleek and versatile pans will have budding chefs cooking like a Michelin maestros, available in three colours, black, blue, or dusty pink, the pan is suitable for all hobs, including induction and features three layers of improved non-stick coating this pan is a great choice for anyone who loves to cook.