Euwyn Draper, 20, of Goat Street in Haverfordwest, previously admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and three of distributing indecent images of children.

This came after officers found 74 Category A – the most serious – images on his phone, along with 102 Category B images and 385 Category C images.

He was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, at Swansea Crown Court on April 11.

Draper was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

As part of the sexual harm prevention order, he was told he must register with the police any device capable of connecting to the internet, was barred from holding social media accounts in any name other than his own, and was banned from deleting any apps, data, or searches made on his devices.

However, Draper was before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on July 12 accused of three offences of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

It was alleged that Draper used an Instagram account under a different name between April 23 and July 10.

He was also accused of downloading and deleting the Snapchat app between July 2 and 10, and having a mobile phone on July 10 which had not been registered with the police.

Draper indicated guilty pleas to each of the breaches.

He was remanded in to custody, and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on August 2.