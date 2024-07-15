One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Ammanford this morning (Monday, July 15).
The collision, involving a motorbike and a car on the A483 from Ammanford to Derwydd, took place shortly before 8.40am.
The road was closed for more than three hours while emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorbike and car, on the A483, between Ammanford and Derwydd at approximately 8.40am.
“One person was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.
“The road remained closed whilst emergency services attended the scene and reopened shortly before 12pm.”
Welsh Ambulance Service have been approached for an update on the injured person.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here