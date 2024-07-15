The collision, involving a motorbike and a car on the A483 from Ammanford to Derwydd, took place shortly before 8.40am.

The road was closed for more than three hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorbike and car, on the A483, between Ammanford and Derwydd at approximately 8.40am.



“One person was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

“The road remained closed whilst emergency services attended the scene and reopened shortly before 12pm.”

Welsh Ambulance Service have been approached for an update on the injured person.