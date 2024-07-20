A Pembrokeshire house with two beautifully maintained gardens is on the market for £425,000.
Located in Grove Court Mews in Pembroke, this detached home has four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, driveway parking and a kitchen with a utility room.
One of the gardens is based at the back of the property, featuring a green space with a neat lawn, shrubs and a cosy two-person seating area.
The other garden is at the side of the property which consists of a paved patio area ideal for young children, plants and side access to the garage.
Meanwhile, on the ground floor, there is a living room with French doors leading out to the side garden, a dining room with an eight-seater table and the kitchen comprising a range of units.
The first floor is where the four double bedrooms exist along with a family bathroom and a cupboard with plenty of storage.
One of the bedrooms is a master suite with an en-suite bathroom.
Outside the property, at the front, there is enough parking space for two vehicles.
The house is near Pembroke Town where there are grocery stores, café’s and gift shops on the main street.
Furthermore, the property is only three miles away from its closest beach, Freshwater East Bay.
For more information about this house, visit the listing on Rightmove.
