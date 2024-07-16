Temporary toilets and bins had been provided to a members of the encampment, who parked along the town’s promenade on Friday (July 12).

The caravans arrived in Rhyl on a grassy area next to the promenade, with a witness saying they saw as many as seven vehicles at one time.

The encampment in Rhyl last weekend (Image: Submitted)

Denbighshire: Traveller caravans pitch up at Rhyl promenade

The witness, who also shared the attached pictures, told the Journal: “There were seven caravans situated there, but the council have recently been and placed four temporary toilets and also provided them with bins.

“They arrived on Friday evening, at about 5pm. They drive straight up from the road and over the grassed area.

“They continued to drive recklessly over the grassed areas, as they come and go throughout the day.”

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “We did receive notification of ‘Travellers’ setting up an unauthorised encampment on the promenade at West Rhyl.

“Toilets and bins were delivered to the site while we monitored the situation. The group moved on from the site on Sunday.

“The council’s response is informed by legislation and government guidance on unauthorised Gypsy, Roma & Traveller encampments.”

North Wales Police has also been approached for further comment.