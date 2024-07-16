Martin Lewis has floated the idea of cancelling holidays and hotel rooms and re-booking at a cheaper rate.

The finance expert said: "Is your hotel or car hire cheaper now than when you booked? If so, and you've got free cancellation, well, keep checking the prices.

"And if you suddenly find it cheaper, well rebook, and then cancel."

A fan wrote to Money Saving Expert and told Mr Lewis: "In January 2024, I booked a two-week car rental in the US for $1,024. After checking comparison sites in May, I checked back, and the same car was available. I cancelled the first booking, had my deposit refunded, and rebooked at a lower price.

"The lesson here is that booking early does not always guarantee the best price." Martin added: "The lesson is here - get free cancellation".

A Twitter user named Chris hailed the rebooking strategy, claiming it saved him around £250.

The X user took to social media and shared: "I found this booking at a hotel in London for July at nearly £600 for two days back in January, on the off chance I checked earlier this month and it had dropped to £250ish so cancelled and rebooked."

MSE readers also say you can just haggle

"I wanted to travel to Southeast Asia. I booked a year before the holiday. I visited one firm who said it would be £4,000-£4,500pp. The next travel agent quoted £2,700pp, but I tried one more and got it for £2,200pp.

"Couldn't get it any less after that, so this is the one I booked the holiday with," one typed.

"Recently we booked a holiday for a family of four to Florida. Initial quotes were in the region of £5,000-£6,000 for chartered flights, accommodation and car hire. By employing the haggling technique, we managed to get the final price down to just over £2,000 all-in!" a second said.