The Perseid meteor shower is an annual event that is often very popular among skygazers due to the high hourly rate and bright meteors caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

The shower creates very bright meteors and is one of the most active, offering a high chance of seeing fireballs as well as meteors with long trains.

In 2024, the Perseid will be active in the night sky between July 17 and August 24, with expectations it will peak from 12-13 August.

What is the Perseid meteor shower?





The Royal Museum Greenwich shares: "As comets get close to the Sun, they heat up and pieces break off.

"If the debris ends up in the Earth’s path around the Sun, it can slam into our atmosphere at speeds of between 7 – 45 miles per second.

"The actual speed at which a meteor enters our atmosphere depends on the combined speed of the Earth and the debris itself.

"The average speed for a Perseid meteor is 36 miles per second. The air in front of the meteor is squashed and heated to thousands of degrees Celsius.

"The smaller meteors vaporise and leave behind a bright trail of light. Larger meteors can explode as fireballs."

How to see the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible from July 17 to August 24 and peaking from 12-13 of August.

If you want to see the Perseid meteor shower, then the Royal Museum Greenwich has offered some advice on how best to see it.

To get the best view, you'll need to get away from light pollution, which may mean you'll need to travel a bit out of your way.

If you lay down or sit to watch the shower, ensure your feet are facing southeast for the best view.

Additionally, make sure to turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness.