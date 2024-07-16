Western Telegraph
BREAKING: Four Welsh Government ministers resign in protest of First Minister

Live

Jeremy Miles among Cabinet ministers resigning in protest

By Sallie Phillips

  • Four Welsh Government ministers have resigned in protest of First Minister Vaughan Gething
  • Leadership rival Jeremy Miles has joined Julie James, Mick Antoniw and Lesley Griffiths in resigning
  • They say Mr Gething "must leave office
  • LIVE updates and reaction here

