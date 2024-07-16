BREAKING: Four Welsh Government ministers resign in protest of First Minister

- Four Welsh Government ministers have resigned in protest of First Minister Vaughan Gething
- Leadership rival Jeremy Miles has joined Julie James, Mick Antoniw and Lesley Griffiths in resigning
- They say Mr Gething "must leave office
- LIVE updates and reaction here
