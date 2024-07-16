Morgan Clewer-Evans from Maenclochog took on the world famous 72-ounce steak challenge at the Big Texan Restaurant in Amarillo, Texas and still had room for pudding!

(Image: Garran Croft)

The challenge involves working your way through an enormous steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and bread roll all in under an hour.

Those who succeed in consuming this mammoth meal without leaving their seat or being ill have the $72 cost of it refunded and receive a T shirt and certificate to boot.

Morgan is travelling through some of the southern states with friends Garran and Ioan Croft.

(Image: Big Texan Restaurant, Amarillo)

They stopped at Amarillo to visit a friend from home, Prysor Lewis who is now working there as a cowboy.

“Prysor told us about the Big Texan Steak Challenge,” said Garran. “He had attempted it twice himself but never finished it. So out of the four of us, we decided Morgan stood the best chance of completing it.”

Morgan had to eat his monster meal on a raised stage area in front of the whole restaurant in just 60 minutes.

“At first it was very daunting and was hoping to finish the steak by the half way point,” said Morgan.

“At the halfway point my confidence went and so did my friends who were watching.”

Morgan finished the streak with 20 minutes to go, giving him enough time to work through side dishes of a baked potato, three fried shrimp, a bread roll and a side salad.

He finished the challenge after 49 minutes of continuous eating.

“I didn’t actually feel too bad afterwards,” said Morgan. “It was fairly good clean food and I still had room for dessert.”

After all that Morgan took some time to digest the super-sized steak.

(Image: Garran Croft)

“I didn’t eat at all the next day. My next meal was a day and a half later,” he said.

Morgan now passes into the upper echelon of elite eaters. Out of the 93,002 people who have attempted the challenge only 10,303 can call themselves 72-ounce steak champions.

He is thought to be the only person in Wales to have completed the challenge.

A replete Morgan says he no immediate plans for another food challenge but will never say never.

“If there’s one locally in west Wales I’d be very confident in completing it,” he added. Sounds to us like he is throwing down that gauntlet.